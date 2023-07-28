Missing Nashville woman found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The missing Nashville woman was located later Thursday night and is safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Cynthia Moon on Thursday afternoon after she walked away from her home on Hester Beasley Road and was last seen near Highway 100.

Metro Nashville Police and TBI were concerned Moon would not be able to find her own way home due to cognitive issues.

TBI announced Moon was found safe around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

