Missing Nashville woman found safe

She was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by TBI on Thursday afternoon.
Cynthia Moon, age 61.
Cynthia Moon, age 61.(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The missing Nashville woman was located later Thursday night and is safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Cynthia Moon on Thursday afternoon after she walked away from her home on Hester Beasley Road and was last seen near Highway 100.

Metro Nashville Police and TBI were concerned Moon would not be able to find her own way home due to cognitive issues.

TBI announced Moon was found safe around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
The Dixie Chicks
The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early as Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

Latest News

A truck, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, crashed head on into a semi near mile...
Head-on crash shuts down I-24 West in Trigg County
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Board finds Franklin alderman violated city’s ethics code
The Chicks said they had to postpone their show at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night due to...
Fans disappointed after The Chicks cancel show
Franklin ethics board finds Alderman Gabrielle Hanson violated the city's ethics code.
Ethic board finds alderman violated city code