Man arrested for armed road rage incident in Robertson County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department tracked down a man who allegedly pulled a gun during a road rage incident with a truck driver Thursday morning near Millersville.

According to Smokey Barn News, a man driving a large dump truck on Bethel Road observed a red car severely tailgating another car. The woman driving the lead car turned off the road shortly after, prompting the dump truck driver to, admittedly, drive closer to the red car to tailgate him slightly.

The driver of the red car, 34-year-old John Leroy Blanford II, became irate at the dump truck driver and the dash cam video shows him coming to a full stop in the middle of Bethel Road, according to Smokey Barn News. When the dump truck began pulling around to pass, Blanford exited his vehicle and began shouting at the driver for a few minutes before returning to his car to grab a gun, which he showed to the driver of the dump truck, authorities told Smokey Barn News.

Blanford drove away but was located a short time later by Robertson County deputies and taken into custody, SBN reported. He was booked on aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license charges.

