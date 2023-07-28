Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.(Hand-out | Subway Restaurants)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Subway is looking to reward its biggest fan with free subs for life. All they have to do is legally change their first name to Subway.

The national sandwich chain recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new Deli Heroes subs.

“Since debuting on Subway’s menu on July 11, Americans have gobbled up 2 million Deli Heroes, and now one lucky fan will eat them free for life,” Subway wrote in a news release.

Those willing to commit to taking the plunge can visit SubwayNameChange.com and enter between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 to win free Subway Deli Heroes for life.

One person will earn $50,000 in Subway gift cards and assume an iconic new identity.

The restaurant will provide the winner with $750 to reimburse them for legal and processing costs for the name change.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
The Dixie Chicks
The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early as Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department...
LIVE: Police to discuss updates in Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax case
The autopsy report for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff, was...
Maryland political aide died after 2 gunshot wounds, one self-inflicted
Uvalde Foundation for Kids
Uvalde Foundation seeks volunteers to help Covenant School students