‘It’s in my blood’: Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

When asked why he said this, the man said: “It’s in my blood,” according to police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hendersonville man was arrested after police told his coworkers he would “shoot up” an unnamed school.

Landon Brassfield, 23, was arrested by Hendersonville Police on Thursday after receiving a request from Murfreesboro Police Department detectives to go to his home and speak to him about the threats, according to a media release. Officers found a 9mm handgun in his vehicle, allegedly purchased two days before making the threats to employees at Rooms to Go on Medical Center Parkway. When asked why he said this, Brassfield said, “It’s in my blood,” according to police.

Brassfield is charged with making threats of mass violence. He’s being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without bond.

A hearing is set for July 31 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court at 8 a.m.

