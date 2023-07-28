Hiker rescued in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Tennessee Army National Guard performed an emergency rescue for an injured hiker at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Before 7 p.m., Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency crews learned of an injured hiker who was suffering head trauma and needed immediate evacuation to a nearby hospital.

The hiker was near Inspiration Point along the Alum Cave trail.

TEMA approved the rescue 40 minutes later.

The aircrew arrived at the scene just after 7:50 p.m. and quickly found the hiker and the GSMNP rangers who were administrating first aid.

The hiker was loaded on a stretcher, hoisted into the Blackhawk helicopter hovering above and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The whole rescue took less than an hour and a half.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.