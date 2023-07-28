Head-on crash shuts down I-24 West in Trigg County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash shut down west bound lanes of I-24 in Trigg County, Kentucky early Friday morning, according to Trigg County Emergency Management.

A truck, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, crashed head-on into a semi near mile marker 60, according to authorities.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the semi were both taken to hospitals. So was a passenger of the semi.

Officials said the west bound lanes would likely reopen around 7:00 Friday morning.

Westbound traffic can detour using the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange, heading west on U.S. 68 and following the detour signs to KY 139 North. That will lead to to I-24 westbound at the Exit 56 interchange.

