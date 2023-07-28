Fumes from mulch fire continue in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It has been early four days after a large mulch pile caught fire in the Nations neighborhood and smoke continues to send a distinct odor into the Nashville air on Friday morning.

On Monday night, a fire sparked in the mulch pile at the Living Earth off Centennial Blvd. Nashville Fire crews worked overnight to contain the fire but smoke has continued to billow from the pile all week, as they kept moving the mulch around to prevent another fire from sparking.

The mulch company’s employees and fire crews utilized bulldozers to keep the mulch moving and water has been continuously sprayed over the pile to prevent another fire from sparking. The constant movement combined with the water continues to send smoke and odorous fumes into the air and anyone who lives nearby that is sensitive to smell is encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

A pile of mulch at a business on Centennial Blvd in West Nashville is smoking again. NFD crews have the mulch fire contained but residents in the immediate area may smell smoke. No evacuations have been ordered for the area at this time. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.