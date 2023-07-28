Fumes from mulch fire continue in West Nashville

The large pile of mulch caught fire Monday night and continues to send smoke into the West Nashville air.
A large mulch pile caught fire earlier in the week and continues to smolder on Friday.
By Ryan Breslin and Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It has been early four days after a large mulch pile caught fire in the Nations neighborhood and smoke continues to send a distinct odor into the Nashville air on Friday morning.

On Monday night, a fire sparked in the mulch pile at the Living Earth off Centennial Blvd. Nashville Fire crews worked overnight to contain the fire but smoke has continued to billow from the pile all week, as they kept moving the mulch around to prevent another fire from sparking.

The mulch company’s employees and fire crews utilized bulldozers to keep the mulch moving and water has been continuously sprayed over the pile to prevent another fire from sparking. The constant movement combined with the water continues to send smoke and odorous fumes into the air and anyone who lives nearby that is sensitive to smell is encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

