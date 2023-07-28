First Alert Forecast: The heatwave continues

Very little rain expected this week.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through Saturday for extreme heat. Very little rain is expect into next week.

DANGEROUS HEAT:

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee and parts of Southern Kentucky tomorrow with heat index values as high as 105° expected.

Tonight will be warm with lows only in the mid-70s. Highs tomorrow top off in the upper 90s with the heat index once again near if not just into the triple digits across the Mid State. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through our Friday afternoon.

Heat Advisory for Friday until 7pm.
Heat Advisory for Friday until 7pm.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday with heat index values in the triple digits in the afternoon. A shower cannot be totally ruled out for the weekend but looks like most, if not all, of the weekend stays dry.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The heat looks to continue into next week with temperatures in the low to mid 90s on Monday through Thursday afternoons. It will be mostly dry with a possible stray shower or two.

