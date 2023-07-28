First Alert Forecast: Dangerous weekend heat

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of the Mid State today with heat index values that could range from 105-110° at the height of the afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine across the Mid State today along with skyrocketing temperatures into the upper 90s this afternoon. One or two spots may even make a run at 100° today.

Tonight will be warm with lows in the mid and upper 70s again.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Tomorrow is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values expected to be well into the triple digits once again. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday before we start to cool things down on Sunday.

Sunday will stay hot, but it won’t be as blazing with highs mostly in the mid-90s. It will still feel like we’re near the triple digits in the afternoon. I can’t totally rule out a stray shower, but most of us stay dry.

NEXT WEEK

The heat looks to continue into next week with temperatures in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Highs get back into the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.