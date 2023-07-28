First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity kick off this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extremely hot and humid weather are expected Saturday. Only subtle improvement is on the way for Sunday.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

*** A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through Saturday because of dangerous levels of heat and humidity.

Very hot and very humid will continue for several hours this evening. After midnight, temperatures will fall back into the 70s. It’ll stay mainly clear and dry with little wind.

Dangerous levels of heat and humidity will continue through Saturday. (WSMV)

Saturday will turn stifling and be extremely humid once again. The heat index will quickly skyrocket into the 100-110 degree range. Continue to employ the heat precautions you used on Friday. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees in some communities by mid-late afternoon.

Saturday afternoon, a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible over southern Kentucky.

Saturday night, a few more spots of rain and storms may move in from the north. There’s a marginal chance that one or two thunderstorms will contain strong wind gusts, north of the I-40 corridor.

On Sunday, we’ll have a few more clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop again. The best chance on Sunday for receiving any rain will be south of I-40. Temperatures on Sunday will be a few notches lower -- in the low - mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday look seasonably hot and humid and dry. Wednesday should follow suit.

Pop-up showers and storms should return on Thursday and Friday of next week.

