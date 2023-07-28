First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity kick off this weekend

There’s a slight chance for showers & storms Saturday night.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extremely hot and humid weather are expected Saturday. Only subtle improvement is on the way for Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

*** A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect through Saturday because of dangerous levels of heat and humidity.

Very hot and very humid will continue for several hours this evening. After midnight, temperatures will fall back into the 70s. It’ll stay mainly clear and dry with little wind.

Dangerous levels of heat and humidity will continue through Saturday.
Dangerous levels of heat and humidity will continue through Saturday.(WSMV)

Saturday will turn stifling and be extremely humid once again. The heat index will quickly skyrocket into the 100-110 degree range. Continue to employ the heat precautions you used on Friday. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees in some communities by mid-late afternoon.

Saturday afternoon, a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible over southern Kentucky.

Saturday night, a few more spots of rain and storms may move in from the north. There’s a marginal chance that one or two thunderstorms will contain strong wind gusts, north of the I-40 corridor.

On Sunday, we’ll have a few more clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop again. The best chance on Sunday for receiving any rain will be south of I-40. Temperatures on Sunday will be a few notches lower -- in the low - mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday look seasonably hot and humid and dry. Wednesday should follow suit.

Pop-up showers and storms should return on Thursday and Friday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
The Dixie Chicks
The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early as Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

Latest News

Police search for care after alarming report
‘It’s in my blood’: Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ school
Carlee Russell charged with 2 misdemeanors
Ethics complaint against employee benefits board
Ethics complaint filed after Metro officials vote down access to transgender healthcare