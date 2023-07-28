In extreme heat, NDOT trying product designed to cool down streets

The First Street Foundation estamates Tennesseans will spend an additional $74.9M on energy costs each year during the summer months by the year 2053.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) is trying out an asphalt sealcoat designed to combat extreme heat.

The product is supposed to cool down the surface temperature of the roads its applied to and, in turn, lower temperatures in the nearby air. NDOT is going to monitor its results for the next three months to see how it performs.

Last year, Nashville was selected for a heat mapping campaign, which found some of Nashville hottest areas were in places of high-density development and neighborhoods close to busy streets and parking lots. Many other factors may affect temperatures that residents actually feel, including building height, density, proximity to water, and wind direction, the study determined.

Because of increasing temperatures, the First Street Foundation estimates Tennesseans will spend an additional $74.9 million on energy costs each year during the summer months by the year 2053, relative to 2023 energy costs.

NDOT will monitor its street cooling experiment on South Fifth Street before applying it in other locations.

