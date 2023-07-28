Ethics complaint filed after Metro officials vote down access to transgender healthcare

The complaint claims that transgender healthcare was voted down based on religious and other beliefs.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro employees and advocates filed an ethics complaint Thursday after city officials voted down access to transgender healthcare.

The complaint, filed July 27, claims that two members of the Metro Employee Benefit Board voted against transgender healthcare based on religious and other beliefs. The complaint said at least two board members made discriminatory remarks toward transgender workers.

“One of the Benefit Board members explicitly states that ‘her God’ is the reason she will not make decisions based on facts and research,” described Maryam Abolfazli, a community leader who filed the complaint. “Another Board member asserted that transgender employees are a ‘subgroup’ who do not have skills or talents that can’t be found from others in the workforce.”

In June, the Metro Employee Benefit Board voted against expanding the health insurance coverage for gender-affirming surgeries.

The specific motion that was under consideration was to add Metro’s self-funded medical plans for gender reassignment procedures for covered people over the age of 18.

Community members will be expecting a response from the ethical conduct board in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
The Dixie Chicks
The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early as Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

Latest News

Ethics complaint against employee benefits board
Ethics complaint against employee benefits board
Uvalde Foundation for Kids
Uvalde Foundation seeks volunteers to help Covenant School students
WSMV heat index
Friday afternoon First Alert forecast
A man can be seen pulling a gun during an alleged road rage incident in Robertson County on...
Man arrested for armed road rage incident in Robertson County