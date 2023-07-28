Ethics complaint filed after Metro officials vote down access to transgender healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro employees and advocates filed an ethics complaint Thursday after city officials voted down access to transgender healthcare.

The complaint, filed July 27, claims that two members of the Metro Employee Benefit Board voted against transgender healthcare based on religious and other beliefs. The complaint said at least two board members made discriminatory remarks toward transgender workers.

“One of the Benefit Board members explicitly states that ‘her God’ is the reason she will not make decisions based on facts and research,” described Maryam Abolfazli, a community leader who filed the complaint. “Another Board member asserted that transgender employees are a ‘subgroup’ who do not have skills or talents that can’t be found from others in the workforce.”

In June, the Metro Employee Benefit Board voted against expanding the health insurance coverage for gender-affirming surgeries.

The specific motion that was under consideration was to add Metro’s self-funded medical plans for gender reassignment procedures for covered people over the age of 18.

Community members will be expecting a response from the ethical conduct board in the next two weeks.

