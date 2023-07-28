Clarksville PD determines no crime was committed after woman heard yelling from vehicle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department has determined that no crime was committed and no one was in any type of duress after a witness reported a woman in a vehicle was yelling for help.

Police made contact with the people involved and determined that no crime was committed, the department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

“The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and would like to emphasize the importance of mindful behavior, as to not draw attention to yourself and give others an indication that something is wrong when in fact nothing is wrong,” the police department said in a news release. “In this case, good-hearted citizens were genuinely concerned for the welfare of a stranger.”

Officers responded to a Starbucks at 100 S. Hampton Place about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the previous news release. A witness reported a female, who was in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Quest, was yelling for help out the front passenger door window.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.