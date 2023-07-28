Clarksville detectives investigating after female heard inside van screaming for help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is working to identify a vehicle after a female inside was reportedly heard screaming for help.

Officers responded to a Starbucks at 100 S. Hampton Place at about 7:50 p.m. on July 25, according to a media release from the CPD. A witness reported a female, who was in the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan Quest, was yelling for help out of the front passenger door window.

The vehicle is described as having dark-tinted windows and a white decal sticker located on the rear liftgate window. The woman is described as white female, with blondish brown hair, possibly in her early teens to early 20s.

Officers and detectives are looking for surveillance video at nearby businesses to determine if the female was in actual distress and not involved in a prank, the police department said.

CPD is asking anyone who might have been in the area and witnessed this possible incident to come forward.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact detectives at at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5694. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash rewards, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

