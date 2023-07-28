Chris Stapleton surprises girl with a rare backstage meet and greet

Chris Stapleton surprised a young fan after one of his concerts.
Chris Stapleton surprised a young fan after one of his concerts.(Chris Stapleton / YouTube)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Chris Stapleton made a little girl’s dream come true over the weekend.

Stapleton’s 2023 All-American Road Show has kept him on the go, performing night after night, but amongst all the shows, one truly stood out.

At his July 14 concert at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, a heartwarming moment unfolded when a young fan named Lily held up a sign that read, “Will you take a picture with me?”

The simple question seemed to really catch Stapleton’s attention because the girl and her family were escorted backstage after the concert, where they patiently waited for Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, to join them.

In the TikTok video, Morgane asks the young fan if she created the sign. She nods and replies, “Yes,” proudly holding out a guitar pick she had received during the concert before the meet-and-greet.

“Well. We saw your sign, and we said, We’ve gotta do that,” Morgane added.

The fan’s successful meet and greet with Stapleton came as a surprise to many, given his reputation as a private person. He is well-known for his low-key status, rarely participating in interviews, let alone participating in meet and greets.

Stapleton also surprised some fans recently by announcing to the world that he will be releasing his 5th studio album, titled “Higher.”

The upcoming album will mark his first studio release since 2020 when he dropped his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” which won him a Grammy for Best Country Album.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nashville Uber driver was attacked in May.
Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor
The Dixie Chicks
The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early as Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme

Latest News

Schools dealing with major teacher shortage
Rutherford County first responders practice active shooter drill before school begins.
Murfreesboro City Schools, police department conduct active shooter training
A home on Tylertown Road was damaged by a fire on Friday afternoon.
Crews battle large house fire in Clarksville
Dozens of firefighters are still on the scene of a mulch fire in West Nashville, battling not...
Crews still battling mulch fire in extreme heat
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman