Board finds Franklin alderman violated city’s ethics code

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An ethics board said Thursday one of Franklin’s aldermen violated the city’s ethics code.

The board found two violations against alderman-at-large Gabrielle Hanson.

First, she sent a letter to Nashville International Airport. It criticized the airport for supporting Franklin’s Black Lives Matter chapter.

A member of that BLM chapter said the organization lost funding because of that letter.

“I ask that you not use your political stance to try to persuade others to not support one group but another,” Tara Blue, Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition, said.

For the second violation, the commission found Hanson used her position as alderman to try go get gifts and privileges.

The commission is sending the charges to the mayor and the other aldermen for a censure vote, which is basically a strong disapproval, for what she did.

