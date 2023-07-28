Blistering heat toughens job for workers setting up Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While many people are looking for ways out of extreme heat, some workers across the Midstate don’t have that luxury, including the men and women helping set up next week’s Music City Grand Prix.

The triple digit heat index makes their tough job setting up bleachers, even tougher.

“Everyone has to be aware of what’s going on with your workmates, because if you see someone going through pain cramps that means he is dehydrated,” Vidal Castellanos with Tower Events said.

The team at Tower Events holds a safety meeting each morning to talk about summer safety before starting work. Each worker is outfitted with loose, breathable clothing and plenty of liquids.

“Water is never enough, so as you lose your sweat you have to replenish it,” Castellanos said. “You don’t drink coffee, you don’t drink energy drinks, that’s the worse thing you can do.”

Ahead of next week’s Music City Grand Prix, temperatures are expected to hover in the 90′s for the rest of the week. Castellanos said he and his crewmates will work in teams of at least two, so they can all keep an eye on each other. They travel the country setting up bleachers for racing events, so this heat isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary.

“Just another day at the office, somebody’s got to do it,” Castellanos said.

Road closures for the Music City Grand Prix will begin on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.