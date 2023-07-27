Uber passenger who attacked Nashville driver ID’d as Franklin realtor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A dash camera video obtained by WSMV4 shows an Uber driver being attacked by an irate passenger. WSMV4 is now learning more about the man behind the assault.

Steven Wade Shalibu, 57, is a local Franklin real estate agent and builder. He’s charged with felony aggravated assault. Shalibu, also known as Steven Shalibo, according to arrest records, is seen taking the Uber driver’s phone and nearly putting him in a headlock. Police said Shalibu later knocked Reginald Pierre unconscious off camera.

Google results, a Zillow profile and deleted LinkedIn profile tie Shalibu to multiple real estate firms, including Bob Parks Realty in Franklin, among other firms, including builders StoneBridge Homes.

Records show Shalibu was previously a licensed contractor with Accessible Home Construction, until his license expired within the last year. He has since been scrubbed from the firms’ websites. Bob Parks Realty confirmed he no longer works there.

Caught on camera: Passenger charged after attack on Nashville Uber driver

Court records show Shalibu also has a prior criminal history. He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation in 2021, but the case was dismissed at the request of the state on Aug. 11, 2021. His Zillow profile shows he sold homes as recently as 2022.

Pierre said the most recent assault happened in May after Shalibu got upset Pierre allowed a female passenger with him to get out of the Uber.

Pierre, who immigrated from Haiti more than 30 years ago, told WSMV4 he still doesn’t feel 100% after the attack and suffers from a sore neck and back. An injury to his hand during the attack kept him off the road for three weeks.

“The doctor told me you’re lucky nothing is broken, but you’re going to be sore for a while, and she was right,” Pierre said. “Once I got home, my body couldn’t move, and I felt heavy.”

WSMV4 called Shalibu seeking comment on his latest arrest. He responded: “No comment.” He also said he wouldn’t comment on whether he was still a realtor.

