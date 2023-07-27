Titans to dawn Oilers’ throwback uniforms against division rival, Falcons in 2023 season
The throwback uniforms pay homage to the franchise’s time as the Houston Oilers and, ever so briefly, the Tennessee Oilers.
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after unveiling their well-received throwback uniforms, the Tennessee Titans have revealed the opponents they will dawn their “Columbia”-blue jerseys against in the upcoming NFL season.
The Titans will debut their new throwbacks in late October against the Atlanta Falcons and then in mid-December against division-rival Houston Texans.
Both matchups will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Tennessee Titans Coverage:
