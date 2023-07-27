Tips for lowering electric bill during heat wave

Cooling costs account for nearly half of the monthly utility bills during the summer months.
The elderly are the most susceptible to heat-related illness and death.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On extreme heat days, it is best to stay inside, close to the air conditioner, and drink lots of water.

The elderly are the most susceptible to heat-related illness and death.

Air conditioning and staying hydrated are the best protections during these times.

Related Coverage:
Tips to avoid poor air quality from mechanics and HVAC technicians
NES to halt disconnections during heat wave

The Nashville Electric Service said if you don’t have an air-conditioning unit, consider visiting a mall or public library to stay cool.

They also said cooling costs during the summer account for 40-50 percent of monthly utility bills. Because of this, NES offers a few things to try in order to keep the electric bill down: set the thermostat to no lower than 78 degrees use ceiling fans use the microwave instead of an oven put off outdoor chores keep the garage door closed close curtains and blinds

NES also offers assistance for any customers who are struggling to pay their bills.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fraklin body camera video
Bodycam footage released of Franklin officer-involved shooting
Deadly crash in Joelton
Man dies in Joelton crash
A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot then thrown from a moving car in a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen shot multiple times, dumped on side of neighborhood road

Latest News

Catch Up Quick
Millersville POolice.
Millersville police chief, assistant chief resign
How to keep utility bills low during heat waves
Millersville Police chief, assistant chief resign