Tips for lowering electric bill during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On extreme heat days, it is best to stay inside, close to the air conditioner, and drink lots of water.

The elderly are the most susceptible to heat-related illness and death.

Air conditioning and staying hydrated are the best protections during these times.

The Nashville Electric Service said if you don’t have an air-conditioning unit, consider visiting a mall or public library to stay cool.

They also said cooling costs during the summer account for 40-50 percent of monthly utility bills. Because of this, NES offers a few things to try in order to keep the electric bill down: set the thermostat to no lower than 78 degrees use ceiling fans use the microwave instead of an oven put off outdoor chores keep the garage door closed close curtains and blinds

NES also offers assistance for any customers who are struggling to pay their bills.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.