Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville woman

“She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance,” the TBI said.
Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville woman
Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville woman(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Nashville woman on Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for 61-year-old Cynthia Moon.

Moon is 5′6″, weighs 135 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on July 27 in the area of Hester Beasley Road wearing a red tank top and blue sweatpants.

“If you see Cynthia, or know where she may be, please contact Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600 or 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463) with info.”

