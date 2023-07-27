Police looking for porch pirate in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a person who allegedly stole packages from outside a business on Wednesday in Shelbyville.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the suspect is believed to be a woman, and security camera footage shows her swiping Amazon packages from a Shelbyville business. She can be seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Impala with a spoiler and custom license plate.

The suspect has very short hair and tattoos on her arms, according to police.

Anyone with information on the “porch pirate” or the thefts is asked to contact the department at 931-684-5811.

