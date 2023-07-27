NES says thermostat should be set at 78 degrees or higher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amid the sweltering heart, Nashville Electric Service has a new recommendation on how high your thermostat should be to save some money on your electric bill. However, a local HVAC company said it may not be worth it.

The sun is beating down this week. Temperatures are well above 90 degrees.

“It has been really hot, and it is only getting hotter,” Nashville resident Matt Kass said. “It is hard to cool down sometimes if you’re outside for a long period of time.”

When it is this hot, your AC system will run longer than usual. NES sent out tips this week on things customers can do to keep electric bills down. One of the tips is to set your thermostat no lower than 78 degrees.

“No, that can’t be right,” HVAC technician Jason Huber said. “Because that is too hot, way too hot inside.”

Huber, who works for Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, disagrees with NES’s recommendation.

“I like to tell customers anything from 72 to 74 is good enough,” Huber said.

In response, NES told WSMV4 that the 78 degree setting is a recommendation from the U.S. Department of Energy.

“While we are home, 78 would be hard, especially with the little kids” Kass said.

“Even just a few degrees higher than the most comfortable setting is a step in the right direction,” a spokesperson for NES told WSMV4.

