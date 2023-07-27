Nashville musician warns others after losing thousands of dollars in car break-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Nashville musician said her whole livelihood disappeared in one night after her equipment and money were stolen from her vehicle.

Kelly Jo Crosby said she woke up Wednesday morning to find her car window shattered and her only way of making money gone.

Crosby said she has poured her whole life into singing and has spent hours performing for hundreds of people on Broadway. That all changed Tuesday night.

“I got out of my car, locked it, went home and went to bed,” Crosby said.

She walked out to her car the next morning and was shocked and what she had found.

“My entire window was busted out, and all of the contents of my center console were on my seat and on the ground,” Crosby said. “There was glass all over.”

More than two thousand dollars worth of equipment, her wallet, tip bucket and purse were gone.

“Something like this happening to me is devastating and crippling because all of the things that I need to make a living are just gone, and all the money I’ve made in the past week...gone,” Crosby said.

She quickly called the police, filed a report and posted what happened online.

“The number of other musicians who were messaging me saying the exact same thing happened to them was overwhelming,” Crosby said.

Those same musicians started sending her money, encouraging her to persevere.

“I have been able to replace my microphone already just because people have been so insanely generous and giving,” Crosby said. “It’s a really horrible thing that happens to a lot of musicians but the amount of support I’ve received has been incredible.”

Crosby said she’ll never leave anything in her car again and said this is a reminder to everyone not to leave anything valuable in your car for any reason.

