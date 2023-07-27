NAACP to address road conditions in certain Nashville neighborhoods

The group claims dangerous road construction in the Bordeaux and Kings Lane communities have made life difficult for residents.
NAACP LOGO
NAACP LOGO(NAACP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is addressing an issue that has been allegedly plaguing communities in the Nashville area.

According to the NAACP, years of road construction in the Bordeaux and Kings Lane neighborhoods has made life for those residents difficult and complaints have been ignored. Residents have reported dangerous potholes and poor detour directions during road construction have caused delays in navigating these neighborhoods and often led to people showing up late for work or other obligations.

The NAACP plans to address the issues facing these neighborhoods during a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fraklin body camera video
Bodycam footage released of Franklin officer-involved shooting
Deadly crash in Joelton
Man dies in Joelton crash
Nashville Uber driver attacked by passenger inside his car
Caught on camera: Passenger charged after attack on Nashville Uber driver

Latest News

Sumner County
Deputies investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Sumner County
‘THE TOUR’: Jonas Brothers coming to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Jonas Brothers add new Nashville date to tour
Tennessee Titans new helmets
Titans to dawn Oilers’ throwback uniforms against division rival, Falcons in 2023 season
An officer was fired after releasing a K-9 on an unarmed Tennessee trucker, Jason Aldean tweaks...
Tennessee in Ten 7-27-2023