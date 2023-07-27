NAACP to address road conditions in certain Nashville neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is addressing an issue that has been allegedly plaguing communities in the Nashville area.

According to the NAACP, years of road construction in the Bordeaux and Kings Lane neighborhoods has made life for those residents difficult and complaints have been ignored. Residents have reported dangerous potholes and poor detour directions during road construction have caused delays in navigating these neighborhoods and often led to people showing up late for work or other obligations.

The NAACP plans to address the issues facing these neighborhoods during a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.

