Millersville police chief, assistant chief resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Millersville’s police chief and assistant chief have resigned, multiple sources confirmed to WSMV4 Investigates on Wednesday.

Millersville Mayor Tommy Long confirmed Chief Melvin Brown and Assistant Chief Glenn Alred have turned in their notice to resign. Both Long and Brown have been linked to the WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line investigation.

The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission reported at its March meeting that Brown and Alred were both uncertified. POST certifies law enforcement officers by confirming that they have gone through proper training and ethics, essentially giving them a license to be an officer. Without certification, police officers in Tennessee cannot work as full-time law enforcement officers.

Alred’s resignation is effective Aug. 4, 2023, according to a portion of his resignation letter received by WSMV4 Investigates. Brown also gave two-week notice, according to City Manager Scott Avery.

“I have cherished my time working with the dedicated law enforcement professionals in our department, including the Chief of Police, city manager, and our officers,” Alred wrote in his resignation letter to Brown. “However, due to recent circumstances, I find it necessary to step away from my position. The reason for my resignation is the ongoing and relentless harassment through false allegations directed at myself, the Chief of Police, the city manager, and our officers.”

“The Mayor, Vice Mayor, several of their family members, and certain community members have pursued a personal vendetta against us, seeking personal gain at the expense of our professional reputation. These individuals have resorted to spreading false information on social media platforms and reaching out to the media to propagate a fabricated narrative. Their actions have not only caused immense pain to the Millersville Police Department and the City but have also significantly impacted my personal life, my family, and my health. I have reached the point where I can no longer endure or tolerate the hostile working environment created by these individuals. The constant barrage of false accusations and their subsequent dissemination have undermined the integrity of our department and hindered our ability to serve and protect our community effectively. It is with great sadness that I have come to this decision, as I have always been committed to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement.”

A WSMV4 Investigation has found Millersville Police, as well as former chief Dustin Carr, Brown and Alred, all have ties to Solaren Risk Management, a company, revealed in a series of WSMV4 Investigations, accused by former employees of allowing uncertified people to wear police identification.

