Metro Police identify fourth suspect in fatal July 4 shooting

Police said seven people were involved in the shooting of Christopher L. Harris at a Buena Vista Pike apartment complex.
Metro Police have identified Kentrell Baugh as one of the suspected shooters in connection with...
Metro Police have identified Kentrell Baugh as one of the suspected shooters in connection with the death of Christopher L. Harris on July 4.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police identified a fourth person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on July 4.

Police said a Juvenile Court arrest order has been issued for Kentrell Baugh, 15, for criminal homicide.

He is the fourth of seven suspected shooters to be charged in the murder of Christopher L. Harris, 27, on July 4 at Overlook Apartments on Buena Vista Pike.

Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were arrested and charged on July 6 and July 11. A 23-year-old man was arrested on July 12.

Police believe the man wearing a red shirt is also involved in the shooting.

Anyone who knows of Baugh’s whereabouts or recognizes the shooting suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro Police said the person pictured is a suspect in the fatal shooting of of Christopher L....
Metro Police said the person pictured is a suspect in the fatal shooting of of Christopher L. Harris on July 4.

