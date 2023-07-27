Mail stolen from West Nashville mailboxes, suspect arrested

Metro Police will work with federal authorities on potential additional charges against Joseph Tibbs Jr.
Police arrested a man on Wednesday for three outstanding theft of mail warrants following incidents in June.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Wednesday on three counts of mail thefts following incidents from June.

Joseph Tibbs Jr., 22, was identified as the suspect driving a gray Toyota Camry up to various mailboxes in West Nashville, taking mail containing personal checks, washing them to replace the recipient’s name with his name, and attempting to cash them at various Regions Banks locations, police said.

The checks were altered to be cashed for thousands of dollars each.

Metro Police will work with federal authorities on potential additional charges.

Related coverage
Police release photo of suspect vehicle allegedly involved in stealing mail in West Nashville
Spike in mail thefts in Green Hills creating frustration

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fraklin body camera video
Bodycam footage released of Franklin officer-involved shooting
Deadly crash in Joelton
Man dies in Joelton crash
Amazon driver
Amazon driver carjacked while making deliveries

Latest News

Metro Police recovered six handguns after arresting five teens on Tuesday night.
5 teens arrested, 7 pistols recovered in East Nashville
Missing Clarksville woman last seen on April 7
Teachers sue over 'prohibited concept law'
Man arrested for stealing mail