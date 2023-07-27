Mail stolen from West Nashville mailboxes, suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Wednesday on three counts of mail thefts following incidents from June.

Joseph Tibbs Jr., 22, was identified as the suspect driving a gray Toyota Camry up to various mailboxes in West Nashville, taking mail containing personal checks, washing them to replace the recipient’s name with his name, and attempting to cash them at various Regions Banks locations, police said.

The checks were altered to be cashed for thousands of dollars each.

Metro Police will work with federal authorities on potential additional charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.