Komodo dragon habitat opens at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Zoo announced a new, large Komodo dragon habitat opened to the public on Thursday.

The zoo said in a media release the exhibit is the largest Komodo dragon habitat in the Americas, built to house up to two adult males, three adult females and juvenile Komodo dragons. Guests will have the opportunity to see the Zoo’s Komodo dragons including Lil Sebastian, the Zoo’s biggest lizard measuring nine feet in length. This species is known for being the largest and heaviest lizard on earth reaching up to 10 feet in length and weighing more than 300 pounds, according to the zoo.

“They are dominant predators with powerful jaws and a toxic bite,” the zoo said. “In the wild, they ambush deer, goats, pigs, and have even been known to take down horses and water buffalo.”

The new Komodo dragon habitat is located by the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center and features viewing areas along an outdoor path giving guests an elevated view from several vantage points. A large viewing window offers eye-level viewing when the dragons are inside.

In addition to Komodo dragons, the exhibit will feature crocodile monitors and red-crowned cranes. During colder months, the Komodo dragons can be viewed in their climate-controlled, indoor habitat while red-crowned cranes, a winter-hardy bird, will enjoy the outdoor habitat space, the zoo said in the release.

