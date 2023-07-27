Jonas Brothers add new Nashville date to tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Jonas Brothers will be visiting Nashville not once but twice during the month of October for their world tour.

Throughout their tour, the band of siblings is expected to perform songs from each of their previous albums.

The Jonas Brothers will start ‘The Tour’ on August 12, in the Bronx, New York.

The ever-so-popular band is known for its hits like “Love Bug,” “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000.” They will perform at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 9.

A few days later on Oct. 20, they will be performing in Nashville again.

Tickets for their initial show dates went on sale in early May and can be purchased here. For all North American shows, fans can register until July 31st at 10 p.m. ET at jonasbrothers.com for a chance to purchase tickets.

Recently, the Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio record “The Album.”

