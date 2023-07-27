Former UT coach Jeremy Pruitt hired at Alabama high school

Former University of Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt has a new job, but his resume is looking a little different.
Pruitt fired in January of 2021
Pruitt fired in January of 2021(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hired, but his resume will look a little different. Pruitt is now working as a PE teacher at Plainview High School in DeKalb County in Alabama, according to DeKalb County Board of Education.

Pruitt was fired from UT due to a variety of NCAA violations involving recruitment during his tenure.

Pruitt was hired during a Thursday morning board meeting in a unanimous vote. He will also serve as the boys’ junior high head basketball coach.

Pruitt’s wife, Casey, was also hired by Plainview High School as their Secondary ELA Intervention Teacher.

They’ll join Pruitt’s father who has been a long-time head football at PHS.

Jeremy and Casey Pruitt are expected to start Aug. 1.

