First Alert Weather Day: No break in the heat

Heat index temperatures remain in the triple digits this week.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for upper Middle Tennessee and parts of Southern Kentucky today and tomorrow with heat index values as high as 105° expected.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures back in the mid-90s this afternoon.  The heat index will range from nearly 100-105° in parts of our area.  Tonight will be warm with lows only in the mid-70s.  Highs tomorrow top off in the upper 90s with the heat index once again near if not just into the triple digits across the Mid State.  We’ll see plenty of sunshine through our Friday afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday with heat index values in the triple digits in the afternoon.  A shower cannot be totally ruled out for the weekend but looks like most, if not all, of the weekend stays dry.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The heat looks to continue into next week with temperatures in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Highs get back into the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Fraklin body camera video
Bodycam footage released of Franklin officer-involved shooting
Deadly crash in Joelton
Man dies in Joelton crash
Amazon driver
Amazon driver carjacked while making deliveries

Latest News

Thursday morning First Alert forecast
Protecting your kids in the heat
Heat index values will be at or over 100° for most as we end out the week.
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues
Wednesday evening First Alert forecast