First Alert Weather Day: No break in the heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for upper Middle Tennessee and parts of Southern Kentucky today and tomorrow with heat index values as high as 105° expected.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures back in the mid-90s this afternoon. The heat index will range from nearly 100-105° in parts of our area. Tonight will be warm with lows only in the mid-70s. Highs tomorrow top off in the upper 90s with the heat index once again near if not just into the triple digits across the Mid State. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through our Friday afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday with heat index values in the triple digits in the afternoon. A shower cannot be totally ruled out for the weekend but looks like most, if not all, of the weekend stays dry.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The heat looks to continue into next week with temperatures in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Highs get back into the mid-90s by the middle of next week.

