Deputies investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Sumner County

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Sumner County on Wednesday night.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound at about 9:15 p.m. in the Bethpage area.

The wounded person appeared to have driven himself to a friend’s home on Campbell Hollow Road, SCSO said. Once the injured person was identified, deputies went to their home on Rock Bridge Road to see if there were more people injured, however, none were found.

Deputies did find evidence near the home that indicated that it may be where the shooting took place. The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Burgett at 615-442-1839.

