Daughter, mom accused of breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home, pouring lube on his bed

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother and daughter are facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into the daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s home, causing nearly $1,000 in damages, including pouring a bottle of lubricant on his bed, and stealing multiple items from the home, according to arrest affidavits.

Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated burglary at a Nashville home on July 20.

The homeowner and victim told police his ex-girlfriend and her mother broke into his house, stole and damaged multiple items throughout the home, according to the affidavit. He said 30-year-old Morgan Knight and himself broke up recently on civil terms.

However, according to the affidavit, she found out that he began to see another woman. The victim showed officers a video of his ex and her mother, 56-year-old Darla Knight, entering his home and taking multiple belongings.

The affidavit states that the victim also showed officers a text message from his ex to his mother stating the reason for their breakup was due to her finding notes in his home from a new girlfriend. He also showed officers a note left on his chalkboard from Knight, “Do not call me or try to reach out. I hope you two live your best life. I only took what was mine,” with her signature underneath.

Officers found that the duo forced their way into the home and left nearly $1,000 in damages. Broken picture frames were found around the home, an entire bottle of lubricant was poured on his bed, drywall was damaged, and a semesters-worth of schoolwork was wiped from his computer which is required to complete his semester which costs over $16,000, according to the affidavit.

Several items in his bedroom valued at over $1,100 were stolen, along with a custom pistol valued at over $2,000.

The victim showed officers a video of a 2011 black Chevrolet Suburban with a white license plate pulling into his driveway where the duo exited and entered his home, according to the affidavit.

Both are facing a felony charge of aggravated burglary.

