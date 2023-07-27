The Chicks postpone concert in Nashville due to illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Chicks have postponed their concert in Nashville due to illness.

The group announced the postponement on Thursday afternoon, hours before the show was set to start.

The Chicks add they’re working to reschedule their show and encourage their fans to hold on to their tickets.

The group also has a show scheduled for Knoxville on July 29.

