Carley’s Book Club: ‘Secrets of Our House’ by Rea Frey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This month, in Carley’s Book Club, we all read “Secrets of Our House,” by Rea Frey.

Here’s the description of the book:

“Desi is the mastermind behind her dream getaway house. Nestled high into the mountains of North Carolina, it is a sleek place, a luxurious place, a dark place. A place full of secrets. Secrets about the man she longs for, a man who is not her husband. Secrets about the roots of her family that must never, ever, see the light of day. When Desi and her family arrive from Chicago to spend the summer in the mountains, the seeds for the tumultuous months to follow are planted―her marriage on the rocks, not knowing which way they’ll go. Her seventeen-year-old daughter Jules, falling in love for the first time with a local boy―and forging a new path that will take her to uncharted places. And Carter ― a man Desi knew long ago, before she expunged him from her life for good. All hurtling toward events none of them can undo. Engaging, propulsive, and with a dramatic, heart-pounding final act, Secrets of Our House is a dazzling novel, richly-drawn, that shows no matter how hard outside forces may shake you, the bonds of family are stronger than the harshest winds.”

In this episode of “Carley’s Book Club,” you will Frey talk about her book during an in-person interview, and watch until the end because that’s when she chooses our book for next month!

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.