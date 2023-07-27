Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to speak Thursday at the 75th anniversary commemoration for a landmark order in the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces.

President Harry Truman signed the executive order on July 26, 1948, the Truman Library Institute stated. It declared “there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”

In a White House statement, Biden called it “a vital step forward for our nation.”

“It recognized the equal bravery and equal sacrifices of generations of service members of color who deserved to be equally honored,” he said in the statement.

The three-day symposium is being held Wednesday to Friday to honor the service and sacrifice of Black veterans, as well as the decision that helped pave the way to future civil rights laws and legal decisions, the Truman Library Institute said in its statement.

