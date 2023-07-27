Bedford County man charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man in Bedford County was arrested after detectives received a cyber tip that he allegedly had child pornography images.

Bill Gailey II was charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and evidence was taken after deputies executed a search warrant.

Gailey was taken to the Bedford County Jail where he was booked on a $200,000 bond.

