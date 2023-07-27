Bedford County man charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
The man was arrested after officials received an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip.
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man in Bedford County was arrested after detectives received a cyber tip that he allegedly had child pornography images.
Bill Gailey II was charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and evidence was taken after deputies executed a search warrant.
Gailey was taken to the Bedford County Jail where he was booked on a $200,000 bond.
