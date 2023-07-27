5 teens arrested, 7 pistols recovered in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five teenagers were arrested and seven pistols were recovered after an exchange of gunfire in East Nashville on Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said two groups of young people were in the area of South Sixth Street and Sylvan Street when they exchanged gunfire on Monday afternoon. No one was hit. The teens were arrested on Tuesday night and the pistols, two of which were stolen from vehicles, were recovered. Police said one of the guns was reported stolen this year and another in 2022. One of the guns was equipped with a switch that made it fully automatic.

Undercover detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division were conducting surveillance Tuesday night when they saw several teens playing dice behind an apartment near Summer Place and South Sixth Street. Several of them were believed to have been present during Monday’s shootout, according to police.

The five teens, two aged 17, one 16 and two 15, were arrested after foot pursuits. Six handguns were recovered. Charges against the five teens include gambling, evading arrest, unlawful gun possession and marijuana possession. Additional charges are possible.

A review of area surveillance footage after the arrest showed that an adult who had been at the dice game fled as detectives began arriving. As he was running between buildings on Sylvan Street, he fell and dropped a pistol. Just before police arrived back in the area to recover that gun, a 7-year-old child found it laying in the grass and took it inside an apartment. It was a fully loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic, police said. The child showed detectives where the gun was in the apartment and it was recovered.

