Woman narrowly escapes men chasing her in Fort Negley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman told Metro Parks Police she narrowly escaped being attacked by two men while walking her dog at Fort Negley.

The woman said she noticed the men first approaching her near the visitor’s center on Tuesday morning, police said. As she tried to get away, they walked even faster toward her. She was able to get into her car and lock the door before the men tried to open the handle as she drove out of the park.

The historic site gets busy every day with people, like Jessie Gill, walking over their lunch breaks. She said it is a beautiful and peaceful escape within the city and was shocked to hear about what happened.

“You don’t want to live in fear in your own city, but it’s smart to be aware of your surroundings,” Gill said. “If I see someone coming in my direction that kind of gives me a weird vibe, I will walk the other way. I just try to not come out here very early in the morning or late at night by myself.”

Police said the woman locking her car helped prevent this scary situation from turning even worse. Officers recommend people never walk alone and take out their headphones, so they can hear what is happening around them.

“It’s crazy, especially being a woman, it’s like you can’t even walk with your dogs,” Lizzie Mayer said. “You can’t even go out for a stroll or go outside the dog park at your apartment without being harassed or bothered by anybody.”

Mayer goes to the park every day to workout and tries to stay away from other people. If she sees something suspicious, she calls a family member or friend to talk on the phone until she reaches safety.

Mayer and Gill said they are not going to let this situation change their routines, but they are going to pay extra attention to their surroundings over the next couple of days.

Parks Police said there is no video of the incident, but officers are reviewing nearby cameras to see if they can identify the men.

