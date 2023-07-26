VIDEO: Janae Edmondson walks for first time since losing legs in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee teenager Janae Edmondson walked for the first time since losing both of her legs in a violent crash in downtown St. Louis.

The video captured Edmondson taking her first steps with her new set of prosthetics. The teenager’s mother, Marilyn Edmondson, posted the following update on the family’s GoFundMe page:

“Today was amazing. Janae did what we expected her to do. She beat all of our expectations! She was so driven to walk, she couldn’t be stopped. So blessed! Thank you God for answering prayers!”

On Feb. 18, Edmondson was hit by a car while walking with her family near America’s Center in St. Louis. The St. Louis Police Department said the driver, Daniel Riley, ran a yield sign and hit another car, sending it airborne before hitting and pinning Edmondson.

Riley was arrested for three counts of assault, armed criminal action, and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

