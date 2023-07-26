Silver Alert issued for missing Clarksville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Clarksville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says 63-year-old Rona Herbert was last seen in Clarksville on April 7 and may be in the Nashville area.

She’s 5′8″, weighs 125 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see her you’re asked to call 931-648-0656 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

“Rona Herbert was last seen wearing a floral black dress and a jean jacket. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance,” TBI says.

If you have seen Rona, please call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/l4O1mhCvd3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 26, 2023

