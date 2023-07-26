Silver Alert issued for missing Clarksville woman
“She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.”
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Clarksville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI says 63-year-old Rona Herbert was last seen in Clarksville on April 7 and may be in the Nashville area.
She’s 5′8″, weighs 125 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
If you see her you’re asked to call 931-648-0656 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
“Rona Herbert was last seen wearing a floral black dress and a jean jacket. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance,” TBI says.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.