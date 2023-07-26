Semi trailer leaking fuel on the roadway causes lane closure, slow traffic on I-840

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 840 near Horton Highway after a semi truck’s trailer is leaking fuel on the roadway, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office sent out the traffic alert at 4:30 p.m. as multiple agencies are working to clear the incident.

“Multiple agencies are working to clear a semi-truck and trailer leaking fuel from the roadway. Seek an alternate route if possible.”

07/26/2023 4:30 PM

