Semi trailer leaking fuel on the roadway causes lane closure, slow traffic on I-840
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 840 near Horton Highway after a semi truck’s trailer is leaking fuel on the roadway, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office sent out the traffic alert at 4:30 p.m. as multiple agencies are working to clear the incident.
“Multiple agencies are working to clear a semi-truck and trailer leaking fuel from the roadway. Seek an alternate route if possible.”
