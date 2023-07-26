Ryman Auditorium to host late-night haunted tours

The tours are offered July 29, Aug. 4 and Aug. 13.
FILE - In this June 8, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass by the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville,...
FILE - In this June 8, 2015, file photo, pedestrians pass by the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Granville Automatic, which began in Atlanta and is now based in Nashville, recently released its album “Radio Hymns.” The title track recounts how the Ryman Auditorium was saved just as it was about to be demolished in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – What happens when performers pack up and the lights go dark inside the historic Ryman Auditorium?

Do the ghosts of the Ryman’s past line the wooden pews? Can you hear the strum of a steel guitar? The Ryman is offering a chance for you to find out.

The iconic venue known for being a steppingstone in the careers of countless performers in country music and beyond is offering haunted history tours.

The tours will begin at 8 p.m. and are offered on July 29, Aug. 4 and Aug. 13. Guests can expect a 45-minute tour of the Ryman after dark, with once-in-a-lifetime access beneath the famous stage and a keepsake photo to commemorate the experience, according to the venue’s website.

“Come along with us as we explore the untold history behind unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout her 131-year history,” the Ryman’s website says. “Experience a rare chance to not only walk on one of Nashville’s favorite stages but go UNDER it as well! Hear the truth behind the Ryman’s most infamous stories straight from our expert historians. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets start at $47. You can buy them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot then thrown from a moving car in a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen shot multiple times, dumped on side of neighborhood road
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal

Latest News

Nashville Uber driver attacked by passenger inside his car
Tennessee Highway Safety Office's Operation Hardhat
More than 50 traffic stops made during Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s ‘Operation Hardhat’
Gaylord Opryland Polar Express
Christmas comes early at Gaylord Opryland announces The Polar Express as 2023′s theme
Fraklin body camera video
Bodycam footage released of Franklin officer-involved shooting
Fraklin body camera video
Franklin Police Department releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting