Ryman Auditorium to host late-night haunted tours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – What happens when performers pack up and the lights go dark inside the historic Ryman Auditorium?

Do the ghosts of the Ryman’s past line the wooden pews? Can you hear the strum of a steel guitar? The Ryman is offering a chance for you to find out.

The iconic venue known for being a steppingstone in the careers of countless performers in country music and beyond is offering haunted history tours.

The tours will begin at 8 p.m. and are offered on July 29, Aug. 4 and Aug. 13. Guests can expect a 45-minute tour of the Ryman after dark, with once-in-a-lifetime access beneath the famous stage and a keepsake photo to commemorate the experience, according to the venue’s website.

“Come along with us as we explore the untold history behind unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout her 131-year history,” the Ryman’s website says. “Experience a rare chance to not only walk on one of Nashville’s favorite stages but go UNDER it as well! Hear the truth behind the Ryman’s most infamous stories straight from our expert historians. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable experience.”

Tickets start at $47. You can buy them here.

