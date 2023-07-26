Police searching for missing woman in Clarksville
Police are asking for the public’s health in locating 66-year-old Cynthia Hale.
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing nearly a week ago.
Hale was reported missing on July 20 and was last seen at her home on Shearon Lane in April. Hale is about 5′5″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair.
“If anyone sees Cynthia or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare or contact Detective Heath at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5223,” CPD said.
