Parents warn playground equipment may cause burns in the heat

Hot weather can cause equipment, such as slides, to heat up to an unsafe temperature.
Hot weather can cause playground equipment to get very hot.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recently opened Ravenwood Park was bustling with kids on Wednesday afternoon.

Many parents watched as their kids played, including Genevieve Dasher.

Dasher said she keeps the weather in mind before taking her 4-year-old son, Arlo, to the park.

“Usually, I keep a cooler in the car with either a popsicle or a smoothie so he can cool down on the way home. I dress him in light-colored clothes with cool fabrics,” she said.

She said she also thinks about how the heat may impact the playground.

“That’s why we came today since it’s kind of overcast,” Dasher said. “I know it’s still hot, but at least the sun isn’t out as much.”

She said she often checks the equipment with her hand or foot to ensure it’s not too hot.

For another family, they had the same idea.

”The heat, as for slides, that’s why we picked a day that’s super overcast because when I was a kid I know going down a metal slide really hurt,” Sarah Parrish said.

Parrish said she keeps an eye on the heat too.

“Those slides can really burn,” Parrish said. “I’m not sure what temperatures they can get to, but I know they can scald the skin.”

Recent research shows some playground surfaces can reach up to 160 degrees in direct sunlight. Minor burns can be received at 120 degrees.

The National Program of Playground Safety said the most common place for burns is the slide, so check the temperature of it before your child uses it.

