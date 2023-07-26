Murfreesboro Police searching for teen missing since mid-July

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing, police said.
Murfreesboro Police searching for teen missing since mid-July
Murfreesboro Police searching for teen missing since mid-July(Murfreesboro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a Murfreesboro teenager who’s been missing since mid-July.

Murfreesboro Police say 17-year-old Layla Humphrey and a sibling left home in the Battle Avenue area on July 17.

Humphrey’s sibling was found; however, she is still missing. The teen has a “mom” tattoo on her left arm with flowers and has blue and pink hair, police said.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing.

“If you know where she can be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5519,” MPD said.

MISSING TEEN: Layla Humphrey, 17, and a sibling left their home in the Battle Ave. area on July 17 in the middle of the...

Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving a Franklin Police officer.
TBI investigating after officer fatally wounds Franklin man
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin, police say
Search underway for bank robber in Franklin
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Bodycam video: Officers shot suspect as he fatally shot a woman, Lebanon Police reveal
Smoke could be seen from TDOT cameras
Mulch fire burns in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville

Latest News

LOVE ISLAND -- "Love Island Austin Activation" -- Pictured: Atmospheric on Rainey Street on...
Love Island pop-up coming to Nashville
Generic school desk photo
Tennessee teachers claim ‘prohibited concept law’ could be unconstitutional
Dave Chappelle performs during a theater dedication ceremony honoring the comedian and actor,...
Dave Chappelle coming to Nashville
Catch Up Quick