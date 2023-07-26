Murfreesboro Police searching for teen missing since mid-July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a Murfreesboro teenager who’s been missing since mid-July.

Murfreesboro Police say 17-year-old Layla Humphrey and a sibling left home in the Battle Avenue area on July 17.

Humphrey’s sibling was found; however, she is still missing. The teen has a “mom” tattoo on her left arm with flowers and has blue and pink hair, police said.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing.

“If you know where she can be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5519,” MPD said.

MISSING TEEN: Layla Humphrey, 17, and a sibling left their home in the Battle Ave. area on July 17 in the middle of the... Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

