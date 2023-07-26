More than 50 traffic stops made during Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s ‘Operation Hardhat’


Tennessee Highway Safety Office's Operation Hardhat
Tennessee Highway Safety Office's Operation Hardhat
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A total of 56 traffic stops were made during “Operation Hardhat,” according to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO).

On Monday, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol teamed up to conduct “Operation Hardhat.”

The team joined forces on Highway 43. According to THSO, in just three hours, 56 traffic stops were made. Several citations and warnings were also issued during the operation, according to THSO.

THSO said they were also helped by the Maury County Highway Department and Columbia Public Works.

