Love Island pop-up coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tonight, on Love Island! Nashville, one of the world’s most popular reality shows is coming to town and you can get your shot at finding love.

Peacock is bringing Music City the chance to see if they can be the next bombshell to enter the villa.

Love Island USA Villa pop-up will be in Nashville on Saturday, July 29 at 203 Broadway from 3-8 p.m. Past islanders Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell will be at the event to celebrate the launch of the show’s fifth season.

This pop-up will be giving fans an opportunity to interview for Love Island USA in person. Attendees will be able to film an audition tape, a “jaw-dropping” entrance, share their dating stories, and take a plethora of photos.

“Within the Villa Pop-Up, Match Group partnered with Peacock to bring to life a co-branded interactive photo op, featuring Peacock and Tinder creative materials for fan engagement,” according to the announcement.

Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis, and all participants must be 18 years or older and have a physical I.D.

