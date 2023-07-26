Lebanon’s ‘Pop’s Smoke Shop’ busted with copious amounts of drugs, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police busted a local business during a search warrant as they found copious amounts of drugs on Wednesday.

Police said they executed a search warrant at Pop’s Smoke Shop on North Cumberland Street.

Multiple agencies were a part of the bust, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and TN’s EBT Fraud Investigative Unit. The warrant was executed after officers made undercover buys at the shop.

Here’s what law enforcement found:

Over 40 bottles of Schedule V narcotics

Other evidence indicating illegal activity

Police say criminal indictments will be sought from a Wilson County Grand Jury.

An update on today's search warrant execution at 617 North Cumberland Street (Pop's Smoke Shop): pic.twitter.com/9PBMNi4Dpp — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) July 26, 2023

